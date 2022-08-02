Monkeypox: 8 cases in India so far, 1 death. 10 things to know

Kerala has reported 5 monkeypox cases, and one related death. The latest case concerns a 30-year-old man, who came from UAE last month. Speaking about the patient, Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that the man is currently undergoing treatment and his conditions are stable. Meanwhile, Another Monkeypox case has been confirmed in the national capital as a Nigerian man has tested positive for the virus. This is the third monkeypox case in Delhi.

