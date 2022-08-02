Monkeypox alert: This state issues guidelines for testing, treatment. 5 points

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the rising cases of Monkeypox have become a huge point of concern in India. So far the country has reported 10 cases of Monkeypox and one death. Taking cognizance of the cases, the Uttarakhand health department has issued an advisory to all the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers regarding the viral disease. However, the hilly state has not reported a single case of Monkeypox to date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}