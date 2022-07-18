India reports second confirmed case of Monkeypox

India reports second confirmed case of Monkeypox2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
- The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on 13 July. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease
Another confirmed case of the monkeypox virus has been reported in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.
Another confirmed case of the monkeypox virus has been reported in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.
The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on 13 July. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to NIV Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox.
The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on 13 July. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to NIV Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox.
The Kerala government has stepped up vigil to prevent spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts, a day after the southern state reported the country's first case of the rare virus infection.
The Kerala government has stepped up vigil to prevent spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts, a day after the southern state reported the country's first case of the rare virus infection.
After chairing a high-level meeting, George had earlier said special alert has been issued to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed on 12 July.
After chairing a high-level meeting, George had earlier said special alert has been issued to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed on 12 July.
Kerala govt intensifies battle against monkeypox
Kerala govt intensifies battle against monkeypox
The Minister said the Health Department is also observing those with chicken pox or similar symptoms in order to ensure that they do not have monkeypox.
The Minister said the Health Department is also observing those with chicken pox or similar symptoms in order to ensure that they do not have monkeypox.
She said random samples would be tested to ascertain whether anyone else was infected.
She said random samples would be tested to ascertain whether anyone else was infected.
"The surveillance at the airport will be intensified. As part of it, the Health Department will hold discussions with the airport authorities. If anyone found with symptoms, steps will be taken to isolate them and ambulances have been arranged to shift them to hospitals," Minister said in a release.
"The surveillance at the airport will be intensified. As part of it, the Health Department will hold discussions with the airport authorities. If anyone found with symptoms, steps will be taken to isolate them and ambulances have been arranged to shift them to hospitals," Minister said in a release.
She said training for monkeypox prevention is being held in a comprehensive manner and till now over 1,200 health workers have been trained.
She said training for monkeypox prevention is being held in a comprehensive manner and till now over 1,200 health workers have been trained.
"The health condition of the patient who was confirmed with the infection is stable. No one else has been diagnosed with the disease yet. All his contacts are under observation. The Health Department is constantly in touch with his contacts and speaks to them twice a day over phone to enquire about their mental and physical health," the Minister said.
"The health condition of the patient who was confirmed with the infection is stable. No one else has been diagnosed with the disease yet. All his contacts are under observation. The Health Department is constantly in touch with his contacts and speaks to them twice a day over phone to enquire about their mental and physical health," the Minister said.
She said the Central team held discussion with her and the health officials as well. They included the principal secretary, the public health officials. They visited the patient at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
She said the Central team held discussion with her and the health officials as well. They included the principal secretary, the public health officials. They visited the patient at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
MoHFW advisor Dr P Ravindran, Joint Director of NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) Dr Sanket Kulkarni, Dr Anuradha from RML Hospital, New Delhi, dermatologist Dr Akhilesh Thoke and public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain are part of the team.
MoHFW advisor Dr P Ravindran, Joint Director of NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) Dr Sanket Kulkarni, Dr Anuradha from RML Hospital, New Delhi, dermatologist Dr Akhilesh Thoke and public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain are part of the team.
The country's first case of monkeypox in Kerala was confirmed on Thursday through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
The country's first case of monkeypox in Kerala was confirmed on Thursday through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
The first case is that of a Keralite who returned from the UAE on July 12. All his contacts were identified and 11 of his co-passengers, his family members, an auto-driver, a taxi driver and a dermatologist of a private hospital, where the infected person sought treatment first, are under observation.
The first case is that of a Keralite who returned from the UAE on July 12. All his contacts were identified and 11 of his co-passengers, his family members, an auto-driver, a taxi driver and a dermatologist of a private hospital, where the infected person sought treatment first, are under observation.