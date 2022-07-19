Top epidemiologist and health economist, Dr Eric Feigl-Ding has said that it's time that the World Health Organisation (WHO) takes up the discussion to declare monkeypox as a health emergency
In the wake of rising number of monkeypox cases globally, epidemiologist and health economist, Dr Eric Feigl-Ding has said that its time that the World Health Organisation (WHO) take up discussion to declare it as a health emergency.
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding took to Twitter to share details on the matter, stating "exponential surge to almost 13,000 #monkeypox cases globally—with no signs of slowing—on track to hit 100,000 in August 👀(per earlier forecast). The next @WHO meeting to discuss making a public health emergency declaration is… in 4 days on July 21. Pandemic yet? Heck yeah."Additionally, he said that the world is not well prepared to handle the next pandemic, “we are so unprepared for #monkeypox that it’s not even funny. Listen to one woman trying to get testing (from 2 weeks ago). It’s a complex nightmare."
Highlighting that the response to monkeypox has not been adequate globally, Dr Eric Feigl-Ding tweeted, “meanwhile, #monkeypox response in many countries like the US has been vastly inadequate. Testing had been slow— and with it—slow mitigations and vaccination rollout."
Warning that the situation is likely to only get worse with passing time, he tweeted, “there are those who can see a train wreck incoming… and those who cannot. Don’t be the latter."
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding said that “this is why we must demand the @WHO to acknowledge at minimum the public health emergency that #monkeypox represents— and declare a pandemic asap. Here is our petition letter oped in @washingtonpost for the WHO to do so." He further noted that he has been “hammering leaders to focus on containing #monkeypox for months. We are frogs being boiled to death in a pot silently by the silence and slow actions of world leaders!! My short interview with @VincentRK"
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday reviewed the steps for health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports after two cases of Monkeypox were reported in the country. A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala who returned from Dubaitested positive for monkeypox on Monday makingit the second confirmed case of the disease in India.
TheUnion Health Ministry last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case ofmonkeypox- a 35-year-oldwho returned from UAE-was detected in Kerala'sKollam district on Thursday.
Monday's meeting was attended by airport and port health officers (APHOs and PHOs) and regional directors from regional offices of health and family welfare.
They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country, a health ministrystatement said.
