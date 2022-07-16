Monkeypox: Central team arrives in Kerala | 10 things you need to know2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 02:25 PM IST
India reported the first case of Monkeypox in Kollam, Kerala
As Kerala Health Department confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in India, the Indian government deployed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state to tackle the outbreak of this rare disease that now World Health Organisation (WHO) categorises as a pandemic.