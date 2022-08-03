Monkeypox: Centre lists dos and don't on viral infection. Read here

Monkeypox has become a global public health emergency of international concern. The main symptoms of the disease are fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms also include lesions that usually begin within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks, and are often described as painful. A notable predilection for palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox.

