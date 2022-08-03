Monkeypox: Centre lists dos and don't on viral infection. Read here

Monkeypox: Centre lists dos and don't on viral infection. Read here2 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- Monkeypox cases in India: A task force on monkeypox has been constituted to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country
As India's Monkeypox infections rose to eight, the Union Health Ministry has released a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' on this rare disease.“Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease. For more information, visit main.mohfw.gov.in/diseasealerts-0," the ministry said in a tweet.
Monkeypox outbreak: Here are the important things that one should keep in mind:
The Don'ts:
1. Avoid sharing linen, beddings, clothes, and towels, among others, with people who have tested positive for the infection.
2. Avoid washing soiled linen or laundry of patients and those of non-infected persons together.
3. Don't attend public events even if you only exhibit symptoms of the disease.
4. Do not stigmatise people who have contracted the virus, and suspected patients as well.
The Dos:
1. One should always use hand sanitizers or soaps.
2. Use disinfectants to sanitise the environment around you.
3. Among the dos, the ministry advised isolating the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread.
4. One should also cover their mouths and hands with disposable gloves when close to a patient.
Meanwhile, a task force on monkeypox has been constituted to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country. The task force will guide the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease.
Monkeypox has become a global public health emergency of international concern. The main symptoms of the disease are fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms also include lesions that usually begin within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks, and are often described as painful. A notable predilection for palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox.
The symptoms usually last for two to four weeks.
The transmission of the disease occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.
It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bushmeat preparation.
The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days. The fatality rate has been around 3-6%. In India, one person has died from Monkeypox so far. Kerala man, who had tested positive for monkeypox abroad, died in Thrissur.
