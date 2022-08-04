Monkeypox: Centre revisits guidelines after India reports 9 cases. Details here

It was a technical meeting to revisit the existing guidelines for monkeypox, an official said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With India reporting 9 monkeypox cases and one death, the Centre on Thursday met with the top health experts to revisiting existing guidelines set for the monkeypox virus. "It was a technical meeting to revisit the existing guidelines," an official said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With India reporting 9 monkeypox cases and one death, the Centre on Thursday met with the top health experts to revisiting existing guidelines set for the monkeypox virus. "It was a technical meeting to revisit the existing guidelines," an official said.
Today's meeting was chaired by Dr L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief and attended by officials from the National Aids Control Organisation, National Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation (WHO) representatives.
Today's meeting was chaired by Dr L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief and attended by officials from the National Aids Control Organisation, National Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation (WHO) representatives.
Any person, with a travel history to affected countries within the last 21 days, having an unexplained acute rash and symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches and profound weakness is to be considered to be a 'suspected case'.
A 'probable case' has to be a person meeting the case definition for a suspected case, clinically compatible illness and has an epidemiological link like face-to-face exposure, including health care workers without appropriate PPE, direct physical contact with skin or skin lesions, including sexual contact, or contact with contaminated material such as clothing, bedding or utensils.
A case is considered laboratory confirmed for monkeypox virus by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.
A contact is defined as a person who, in the period beginning with the onset of the source case's first symptoms, and ending when all scabs have fallen off, has had one or more of the exposures with a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox.
Cases can be prompted to identify contacts across household, workplace, school/nursery, sexual contacts, healthcare, houses of worship, transportation, sports, social gatherings, and any other recalled interactions.
Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs/symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated material during the infection period. In case of occurrence of fever clinical/lab evaluation is warranted.
Asymptomatic contacts should not donate blood, cells, tissue, organs or semen while they are under surveillance.
Pre-school children may be excluded from day care, nursery, or other group settings.
The ministry guidelines state that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.
Any person, with a travel history to affected countries within the last 21 days, having an unexplained acute rash and symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches and profound weakness is to be considered to be a 'suspected case'.
A 'probable case' has to be a person meeting the case definition for a suspected case, clinically compatible illness and has an epidemiological link like face-to-face exposure, including health care workers without appropriate PPE, direct physical contact with skin or skin lesions, including sexual contact, or contact with contaminated material such as clothing, bedding or utensils.
A case is considered laboratory confirmed for monkeypox virus by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.
A contact is defined as a person who, in the period beginning with the onset of the source case's first symptoms, and ending when all scabs have fallen off, has had one or more of the exposures with a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox.
Cases can be prompted to identify contacts across household, workplace, school/nursery, sexual contacts, healthcare, houses of worship, transportation, sports, social gatherings, and any other recalled interactions.
Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs/symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated material during the infection period. In case of occurrence of fever clinical/lab evaluation is warranted.
Asymptomatic contacts should not donate blood, cells, tissue, organs or semen while they are under surveillance.
Pre-school children may be excluded from day care, nursery, or other group settings.
The ministry guidelines state that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.