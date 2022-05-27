Monkeypox: Children are susceptible, warns expert. Watch out for these 5 chickenpox-like symptoms2 min read . 08:29 PM IST

With over 200 cases of monkeypox cases being detected in more than 20 countries, an expert warned that the chances of infections are much higher among children as compared to adults. This is because much of the adult population is vaccinated against smallpox, which also protects against monkeypox.
In an interview with ANI, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Aparna Mukherjee, mentioned that kids are more susceptible to monkeypox infection.
“The elderly people would be vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine. After the 1980s, people who did not get the smallpox vaccine that gives cross-immunity to fight against the infection, so the younger people will be more susceptible. The treatment is the same for both children and adults."
The symptoms include high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, etc.
“People who witness the symptoms can get tested, either from the fluid that comes out of those lesions or the respiratory samples and like National Institute of virology has the setting for testing these viruses," the ICMR expert said. The health expert emphasised keeping a close watch on unusual symptoms.
If you were to get sick with monkeypox, the first thing you would notice is flu-like symptoms - feeling tired, generally unwell and feverish. It's what doctors call the "invasion period" of the disease, when the virus enters your cells.
Next comes the rash, which goes through different "skin eruption" phases. It starts off flat and red, but then gets bumpy and blistered, before forming scabs.
In case of chickenpox, the rash is very itchy and goes through similar stages as monkeypox, ending with scabs. This is why it (Monkeypox) can be confused with chickenpox.
World Health Organization on Friday categorically mentioned that said that there is no need for mass vaccination or mass immunisation against the virus.
“The priority is to contain monkeypox in non-endemic countries by taking quick actions," WHO official said.
"We think if we put the right measures in place now we can contain it easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness said at a technical briefing to member states at the UN health agency's annual assembly.
