Dr. Hans Kluge, the director of World Health Organization (WHO) Europe, stated that data provided to the WHO showed that 99 percent of monkeypox cases had been in men, with the majority occurring in men who had sex with men. Officials observed the disease was spreading through "defined sexual networks of gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men" in the UK, which has the largest monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa.

The top public health physician in London advised anybody who were experiencing monkeypox symptoms, such as swollen glands or blisters, to stay at home ahead of this weekend's gay pride celebrations in the UK. Symptoms of monkeypox include rash, fever, exhaustion, muscle aches, vomiting, and chills. Most people heal on their own within a few weeks.

According to Dr. Kluge, there are currently "small numbers" of instances among family members, including kids. He stated that the issue of stigmatisation in some nations may make some people hesitant to seek medical attention and that the WHO was collaborating with partners, such as those who organise LGBT pride celebrations.

According to British health officials, there are no indications of continued transmission beyond those communities. However, the WHO reports that no spread has been found among men who have sex with men in Africa, and that according to comprehensive data from Ghana, monkeypox cases were virtually evenly split between men and women.

According to the WHO, monkeypox cases have increased threefold across Europe over the last two weeks. The organisation is urging the nations in the area to take further action to prevent the spread of the formerly uncommon disease.

Health officials in Africa said they were treating the growing outbreak as an emergency and urged wealthy nations to share their limited vaccine supplies to prevent equity issues like those that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even while the UN health agency decided last week that the expanding outbreak did not yet justify being designated a global health emergency, Dr. Kluge warned that more measures were required.

"Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease," Dr Kluge said.