A man who died in Kerala after testing positive for monkeypox in the United Arab Emirates in India’s first fatality linked to the global outbreak. The 22-year-old died July 30 in a hospital in Kerala, where he was treated for fatigue and encephalitis. Authorities subsequently learned that he’d tested positive for the monkeypox virus on July 20, the day before he returned to India, said Veena George, Kerala’s health minister.

Raising awareness of risk factors and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to Monkeypox, Centre issued guidelines on dos and don'ts.

Who can get monkeypox?

Anyone can get monkeypox, if they have had prolonged and/or repeated contact with an infected individual.

Dos

Isolate infected patients from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves.

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation

Don'ts

Don't share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of non-infected individuals.

Don't attend public ecents if you exhibit symptoms on monkeypox

Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation.

#Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.



✅Raising awareness of risk factors and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to the virus is the main prevention strategy for Monkeypox



The Union Health Ministry has undertaken a number of initiatives which includes strengthening of health screening at Points of Entry and operationalisation of 15 laboratories under the ICMR to undertake testing for monkeypox disease.

India has formed a task force to monitor monkeypox infections headed by Vinod Kumar Paul, a member of the government thinktank NITI Aayog and head of the national task force on Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries.

Meanwhile, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal, people infected with monkeypox during the ongoing global outbreak are displaying symptoms not typically associated with the viral infection.