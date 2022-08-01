A man who died in Kerala after testing positive for monkeypox in the United Arab Emirates in India’s first fatality linked to the global outbreak. The 22-year-old died July 30 in a hospital in Kerala, where he was treated for fatigue and encephalitis. Authorities subsequently learned that he’d tested positive for the monkeypox virus on July 20, the day before he returned to India, said Veena George, Kerala’s health minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}