Monkeypox patients are said to be infectious till the symptoms go away, and rashes and lesions are healed. It is extremely essential to isolate till then.
Globally, monkeypox has become a cause of concern with more than 31,000 cases being reported from nearly 90 countries. Due to the unprecedented rise over the last few months, many people are still confused about the nature of transmission, care, and related issues. Meanwhile, World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency owing to the fact that little is known about the disease and how well the vaccine will work.
Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets. Most people recover without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful and more severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.
First, determine whether you are infected:
If you get rashes or lesions on your skin, don't immediately assume that you are infected with monkeypox. Get tested first for the virus in a certified lab.
Currently, there are 15 VRDLs, equipped to test for monkeypox, including the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Meanwhile, the Centre is working on developing test kit for monkeypox.
When to get tested?
If you feel you have monkeypox-like symptoms, get tested immediately.
Some of the common symptoms associated with the disease include fever, fatigue, body aches and pains, swollen lymph nodes, rashes and lesions, which eventually turn into scabs and start to wear off.
Here is what to do if you are infected with monkeypox:
Isolate: If you are infected with the virus, the symptoms will start showing within 2 weeks. They are said to be infectious till the symptoms go away, and rashes and lesions are healed. It is extremely essential to isolate till then.
Inform: Inform and advise everyone to get tested who has come in close contact with you in the last 2 weeks. Here is what is defined as close contact.
- Direct contact with the monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids on your body.
- Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by you.
- Contact with the respiratory secretions you may have released.
- Anyone you have engaged in any sexual activity with you including hugging, kissing or having sexual intercourse.
Few rules to maintain when infected:
- Avoid contact with people, especially those who fall under the high risk group.
- Limit your contact with animals too.
- Avoid sharing items like towels, bedding, bedsheets, brushes etc., with others or allowing them to use your belongings.
