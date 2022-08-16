Globally, monkeypox has become a cause of concern with more than 31,000 cases being reported from nearly 90 countries. Due to the unprecedented rise over the last few months, many people are still confused about the nature of transmission, care, and related issues. Meanwhile, World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency owing to the fact that little is known about the disease and how well the vaccine will work.

