Monkeypox in Delhi: AAP govt sets up 70 isolation rooms across 6 hospitals

Delhi government has set up isolation rooms at LNJP hospital, GTB hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.
The city government has also directed three private hospitals-- Kailash Deepak Hospital, M D City Hospital and Batra Hospital & Research Centre to create at least ten isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases
National capital Delhi, which on Tuesday reported its third case of Monkeypox, has set up 70 isolation rooms across six hospitals to contain the virus. The Delhi government has set up twenty isolation rooms at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, while ten isolation rooms have been set up in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital and ten at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.
The city government has also directed three private hospitals to create at least ten isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases. These include Kailash Deepak Hospital, East Delhi; M D City Hospital, North Delhi and Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad South Delhi.
Of the total Monkeypox cases in Delhi, only one has been cured and discharged while two are still undergoing treatment.
The patient who has recently been infected has maculopapular and vesiculopustular rashes over the thighs, face, etc, LNJP hospital Dr Suresh Kumar said. "He has a low-grade fever and skin lesions. We have kept him in an isolation facility," the doctor said. The patient is a Nigerian man with no recent international travel history.
In response to tackling the Monkeypox situation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Not many cases of Monkeypox have been reported in India, yet we are ready with all the preventive measures in place. The Delhi Government is taking several important steps to prevent monkeypox infection from spreading across the capital".
He said that the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the complete situation of the Monkeypox and has done all the preparations to fight back. Sisodia said the number of rooms will be increased in the future as per the requirement.
All the arrangements have been made as per the global standards to fight the infectious monkeypox virus.
Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus designated the outbreak as an international emergency, paving the way for stepped-up global cooperation to stop the virus that has spread to dozens of countries. The last time the WHO made a similar declaration was during the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.
Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus designated the outbreak as an international emergency, paving the way for stepped-up global cooperation to stop the virus that has spread to dozens of countries. The last time the WHO made a similar declaration was during the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.