Monkeypox in India: 9 cases so far, govt in talks for monkeypox vaccine. Top updates2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Cases of monkeypox have been reported in other parts of the world too
Cases of monkeypox have been reported in other parts of the world too
Listen to this article
India has so far reported 9 Monkeypox cases, of which 5 are from Kerala with a history of international travel and four from Delhi with no recent travel history. Cases of monkeypox have been reported in other parts of the world too, sparking concerns at a time when the world is still fighting the Covid-19 menace.