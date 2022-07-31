An 8-year-old boy in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh reported signs of monkeypox, according to officials. The Government General Hospital in Guntur received the child as an inpatient. Dr. Sumaiya Khan, the District Medical and Health Officer for Guntur, said: "It is a suspected case of monkeypox. For confirmation. We have taken samples which are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for confirmation."

Officials from GGH stated that, after reading the report, more actions would be taken. The child is receiving treatment in a dedicated unit while being kept in isolation.

Also Read: Is monkeypox strain detected in India different from Europe outbreak?

The monkeypox virus, a member of the same virus family as the smallpox virus, is what causes the zoonotic condition known as monkeypox. The WHO reports that although instances have recently been reported from non-endemic countries as well, the disease is endemic in places like West and Central Africa.

India has so far documented four instances of monkeypox, with three cases occurring in Kerala and one case occurring in Delhi. The federal government is now on high alert as a result, despite an increase in the number of infections in several other nations.

Also Read: Experts warn of 2 monkeypox symptoms never heard before

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 78 different nations have reported more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox.

"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," WHO Director General Dr Tedros earlier said.

Also Read: Govt floats tender to develop monkeypox vaccine

There is definitely no need for alarm, according to Dr. V K Paul of NITI Aayog, who represents the health sector. This is because the government has taken considerable steps to control the disease. Dr. Paul attempted to argue in an interview with ANI that there was no need for excessive panic but noted that it was still crucial for the nation and society to remain attentive.

Also Read: 5-10 million jabs needed to fight global health emergency for monkeypox

"There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

(With ANI inputs)