Monkeypox in India: Andhra child shows symptoms, gets isolated2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 06:18 AM IST
On July 30, authorities in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh announced that an 8-year-old boy had symptoms of monkeypox.
An 8-year-old boy in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh reported signs of monkeypox, according to officials. The Government General Hospital in Guntur received the child as an inpatient. Dr. Sumaiya Khan, the District Medical and Health Officer for Guntur, said: "It is a suspected case of monkeypox. For confirmation. We have taken samples which are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for confirmation."