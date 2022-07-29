The result of one patient was yet to be available, said Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer for epidemic-prone diseases in Maharashtra. So far, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state.
A senior health official said on Thursday that nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Thursday.
These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month, Dr Awate said.
The state health department is not disclosing the details and locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment, he said.
The Maharashtra government recently directed doctors and health department officials to keep a watch on the patients who have returned from the countries where monkeypox cases have been reported.
India has reported four cases of Monkeypox so far – three from Kerala and one from Delhi –- a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel.
Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.
Meanwhile, official sources told PTI on Thursday that a task force on monkeypox will be constituted to provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on June 26 at the level of principal secretary to the prime minister to review the ongoing public health preparedness and response initiatives against the spread of monkeypox, the sources told PTI.
The National Aids Control Organisation and Directorate General of Health Services have been asked to work on a sensitive and targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases, they said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Saturday last declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far.
The Union Health Ministry has undertaken a number of initiatives even before the declaration by the WHO which includes strengthening of health screening at Points of Entry and operationalisation of 15 laboratories under the ICMR to undertake testing for monkeypox disease.
It has also issued comprehensive guidelines on the disease covering both public health as well as clinical management aspects and regular interaction with states were held virtually as well as Central multidisciplinary teams were deployed to affected states.
The 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued by the Centre, stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.
It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.
The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around 3 to 6 per cent.
The symptoms include lesions which usually begin within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy. A notable predilection for palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox, the guidelines had stated.
