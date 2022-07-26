Monkeypox in Uttar Pradesh: WHO, CMO alerted about suspected case2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:10 AM IST
A woman in Uttar Pradesh had a fever for the previous week with symptoms resembling monkeypox.
A possible case of monkeypox has been detected from the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. The suspected patient's samples have been forwarded to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for additional analysis. She claimed that her hands and soles were in excruciating discomfort.