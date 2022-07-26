Monkeypox in Uttar Pradesh: WHO, CMO alerted about suspected case

The skeptics noted that the overall risk profile of monkeypox hasn’t changed in the past month, with the main burden falling on Europe and North America. They also noted that disease severity is very low (with no deaths reported in Europe or North America). A PHEIC, it was worried, could sow panic, increase demand for vaccines among those who don’t need them, or lead to stigmatization of gay and bisexual men, who seem to be most at risk.

