Notably, all the three confirmed cases of monkeypox in India so far have been reported in Kerala. While India's second monkeypox case was reported in Kerala's Kannur district on July 18, just four days prior to that on July 14, the country's very first case was reported in Kerala. In view of the rise in monkeypox cases in India, and considering reports stating that monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection and it spreads mostly through human contact, the Union Health Ministry released new guidelines in an attempt to mitigate the outbreak and listed out points for the general public to avoid the contracting the virus.