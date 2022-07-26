The Delhi government on Monday asked district authorities and officials concerned to adhere to the Centre’s guidelines on management of the infection, which also state that referral arrangements from airport/port to identified link hospital need to be established or strengthened.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
International travellers arriving in Delhi with monkeypox symptoms such as high fever and back pain will be sent to the LNJP Hospital from the airport, news agency PTI has reported citing sources.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
International travellers arriving in Delhi with monkeypox symptoms such as high fever and back pain will be sent to the LNJP Hospital from the airport, news agency PTI has reported citing sources.
As per the sources, the decision was taken in a review meeting on Monday chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
As per the sources, the decision was taken in a review meeting on Monday chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
The Delhi government on Monday asked district authorities and officials concerned to adhere to the Centre’s guidelines on management of the infection, which also state that referral arrangements from airport/port to identified link hospital need to be established or strengthened.
The Delhi government on Monday asked district authorities and officials concerned to adhere to the Centre’s guidelines on management of the infection, which also state that referral arrangements from airport/port to identified link hospital need to be established or strengthened.
The sources said that those travellers having symptoms like high fever, back pain and joint pain at the IGI Airport will be sent to the isolation ward at LNJP Hospital, which has a special 20-member team to deal with such patients.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The sources said that those travellers having symptoms like high fever, back pain and joint pain at the IGI Airport will be sent to the isolation ward at LNJP Hospital, which has a special 20-member team to deal with such patients.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The samples of suspected patients will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, while the district administration will quarantine the family members and carry out contact tracing of such suspected patients, they said.
The samples of suspected patients will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, while the district administration will quarantine the family members and carry out contact tracing of such suspected patients, they said.
Delhi LG V K Saxena also appealed to people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Reviewed the monkeypox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical management. Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures. I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a tweet, he wrote, “Reviewed the monkeypox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical management. Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures. I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the people that there was no need for the public to be alarmed.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the people that there was no need for the public to be alarmed.
Meanwhile, the first case reported of monkeypox in Delhi was a 34-year-old person from west Delhi. He is currently in LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover.
Meanwhile, the first case reported of monkeypox in Delhi was a 34-year-old person from west Delhi. He is currently in LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover.
He has skin lesions that will take at least a week to completely heal. The LNJP hospital officials have said that the man will be kept in isolation unless he has completely recovered.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He has skin lesions that will take at least a week to completely heal. The LNJP hospital officials have said that the man will be kept in isolation unless he has completely recovered.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The airport health teams currently screen patients with suspected Covid-19 symptoms and some symptoms of the two infections are similar, the sources said, adding that no decision has been taken yet on increasing surveillance at the airport.
The airport health teams currently screen patients with suspected Covid-19 symptoms and some symptoms of the two infections are similar, the sources said, adding that no decision has been taken yet on increasing surveillance at the airport.
Monkeypox Cases in India so far
Monkeypox Cases in India so far
The first case of monkeypox was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. Besides the three cases in Kerala, a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox in the national capital, taking the country's tally of cases to four on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The first case of monkeypox was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. Besides the three cases in Kerala, a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox in the national capital, taking the country's tally of cases to four on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The second case reported last week was from Kerala's Kannur district. The patient, a native of Kannur in north Kerala, had arrived in the southern state on July 13. The third case, a 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE earlier this month, tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.
The second case reported last week was from Kerala's Kannur district. The patient, a native of Kannur in north Kerala, had arrived in the southern state on July 13. The third case, a 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE earlier this month, tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.