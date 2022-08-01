All the districts and BBMP are hereby instructed to enhance the preparedness regarding Monkeypox surveillance, the Karnataka govt circular said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After Kerala reported its first monkey on Saturday, its neighbouring states have become alert and taking measures in a bid to check the spread of the virus. On Monday, the Karnataka government issued a circular that elaborates on the precautionary measures the state is considering.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After Kerala reported its first monkey on Saturday, its neighbouring states have become alert and taking measures in a bid to check the spread of the virus. On Monday, the Karnataka government issued a circular that elaborates on the precautionary measures the state is considering.
Tweeting about the same, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of monkeypox infection, a circular has been issued to BBMP and all District administrations regarding enhanced surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities, mandatory contact tracing and testing of samples, the Karnataka health minister said.
Tweeting about the same, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of monkeypox infection, a circular has been issued to BBMP and all District administrations regarding enhanced surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities, mandatory contact tracing and testing of samples, the Karnataka health minister said.
The circular said, all the districts and BBMP are hereby instructed to enhance the preparedness regarding Monkeypox surveillance and to ensure the following activities are taken up with immediate effect.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The circular said, all the districts and BBMP are hereby instructed to enhance the preparedness regarding Monkeypox surveillance and to ensure the following activities are taken up with immediate effect.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the list of measures the state has taken:
1. Enhanced surveillance needs to be undertaken by the districts using -
Here are the list of measures the state has taken:
1. Enhanced surveillance needs to be undertaken by the districts using -
a. Standard Case Definitions. b. Reporting of every single case of Monkeypox. c. The reporting shall be followed by detailed investigation by RRT, sample collection and reporting on IHIP portal. d. It should be assured that the case reporting format is completely filled (the case investigation format will be shared separately)
a. Standard Case Definitions. b. Reporting of every single case of Monkeypox. c. The reporting shall be followed by detailed investigation by RRT, sample collection and reporting on IHIP portal. d. It should be assured that the case reporting format is completely filled (the case investigation format will be shared separately)
2. Designated institutional isolation facilities at district level for the suspected and confirmed cases should be ensured.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Designated institutional isolation facilities at district level for the suspected and confirmed cases should be ensured.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Mandatory Contact tracing of all the suspected cases should be carried out Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of symptoms for a period of 21 days. If visible symptoms of Monkeypox are seen, then they shall be tested and samples sent for testing
3. Mandatory Contact tracing of all the suspected cases should be carried out Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of symptoms for a period of 21 days. If visible symptoms of Monkeypox are seen, then they shall be tested and samples sent for testing
4. Testing of Samples shall be undertaken by sending it to the designated laboratory (BMCRI, Bangalore). Till confirmation of result, the suspected patient shall remain in designated institutional isolation with regular monitoring of health parameters.
4. Testing of Samples shall be undertaken by sending it to the designated laboratory (BMCRI, Bangalore). Till confirmation of result, the suspected patient shall remain in designated institutional isolation with regular monitoring of health parameters.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday said that it will form a task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India. The team will be headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and the members include the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday said that it will form a task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India. The team will be headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and the members include the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dr Paul, however, told news agency ANI that there was no need for any undue panic but it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.
Dr Paul, however, told news agency ANI that there was no need for any undue panic but it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.
Kerala man, who had tested positive for monkeypox in another country, died in Thrissur on Saturday. This would be India’s first monkeypox death and the fourth one outside Africa. As per reports, the youth had landed in Kerala on July 22 from the United Arab Emirates.
Kerala man, who had tested positive for monkeypox in another country, died in Thrissur on Saturday. This would be India’s first monkeypox death and the fourth one outside Africa. As per reports, the youth had landed in Kerala on July 22 from the United Arab Emirates.