Monkeypox: Kerala Health Minister shares an update
World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency due to its spread to around 68 countries across the world
Thiruvananthapuram: There is nothing to be concerned or worried about monkeypox as testing and surveillance have been intensified across the state and those among the primary contacts of the three infected persons in the state have tested negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said today.