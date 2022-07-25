Monkeypox: Kerala Health Minister shares an update

India has reported 4 cases of monkeypox so far

A 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state. India had last week reported a second confirmed case of monkeypox from Kerala's Kannur district. The patient, a native of Kannur in north Kerala, had arrived in the southern state on July 13. The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, in the state as well as the country was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. Besides the three cases in Kerala, a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox in the national capital, taking the country's tally of cases to four on Sunday.