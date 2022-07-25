Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monkeypox: Kerala Health Minister shares an update

Monkeypox: Kerala Health Minister shares an update

Monkeypox symptoms include high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, etc.
01:58 PM IST

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency due to its spread to around 68 countries across the world

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Thiruvananthapuram: There is nothing to be concerned or worried about monkeypox as testing and surveillance have been intensified across the state and those among the primary contacts of the three infected persons in the state have tested negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said today. 

Kerala Health Minister shares an update on 3 monkeypox cases in the state

Regarding the three persons who tested positive for the disease, the minister said their health condition was stable and none among their primary contacts have tested positive for the infection till now. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency due to its spread to around 68 countries across the world.

India has reported 4 cases of monkeypox so far

A 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state. India had last week reported a second confirmed case of monkeypox from Kerala's Kannur district. The patient, a native of Kannur in north Kerala, had arrived in the southern state on July 13. The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, in the state as well as the country was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. Besides the three cases in Kerala, a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox in the national capital, taking the country's tally of cases to four on Sunday. 

What is monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

There are two distinct genetic clades of the monkeypox virus - the Central African (Congo Basin) clade and West African. The Congo Basin clade has historically caused more severe disease and is thought to be more transmissible.

