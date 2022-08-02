Monkeypox outbreak: Centre tells UAE to intensify exit screening

To date, India has reported a total of eight confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease. Of the eight cases, four have travel history and have arrived in India from UAE
Amid the Monkeypox outbreak, the central government has written to UAE to intensify screening of the passengers so that any symptomatic person is not allowed to board flights to India to minimize the risk of disease transmission.
The Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry wrote a letter to Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman, Executive Director and IHR focal point in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. The letter stated, "It is requested that exit screening may be further intensified to ensure persons exhibiting symptoms suggestive of Monkeypox disease are not allowed to board the flight to minimize the risk of disease transmission".
"As the global community grapples with yet another Public Health Emergency of International concern, it is essential that IHR Focal points maintain a continuous coordination and share key information to avoid the spread of disease information across international boundaries," the letter further said.
To date, India has reported a total of eight confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease. Of the eight cases, four have travel history and have arrived in India from UAE.
Under article 18 of International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005, the World Health Organization recommends the Member States to undertake exit screening measures at Points of Entry and if required impose restrictions on persons from affected areas in response to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), he said.
Kerala has reported five cases of Monkeypox who have a travel history to UAE. The central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen. Besides, states like Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and UT Delhi have issued guidelines regarding screening, testing, and treatment of patients infected with Monkeypox.
According to Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, the Centre has constituted a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines to combat Monkeypox cases.
According to the health minister, airport and port health officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and undertake rigorous health screening of incoming international passengers.
"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities, and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.
"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities, and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.