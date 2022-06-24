Monkeypox can be transmitted through surfaces and materials, so it is recommended to avoid touching materials that have been in contact with a sick human or animal. Additionally, anyone who has had contact with infected people, including medical and health care workers or people who have confirmed cases of monkeypox among their friends or relatives, should take protective measures. According to WHO, the most important steps to prevent transmission includes avoid any skin contact with people who may be infected, using a condom during sex, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water as well as coughing, sneezing into the crook of your arm or into a hand towel.