With Delhi reporting its first case of monkeypox on Sunday, India has so far registered four cases of the disease.

10 things you need to know about the disease and its outbreak in India and the world:

1) Out of the four cases reported in the country so far, the first three cases were reported from Kerala and the most recent one was confirmed in Delhi.

2) The first case was reported in Kollam and the second in Kannur district of Kerala.

3) On July 22, India's third Monkeypox case was confirmed in a 35-year-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE early this month

4) All three cases reported from Kerala were returnees from the UAE.

5) Following the confirmation of the first case, the Union Health Ministry rushed a team of experts to the state.

6) The Health Ministry has also asked airports to carry out the screening of all passengers amid the global Monkeypox outbreak.

7) Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak.

8) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday designated the Monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency – the highest alarm it can sound.

9) In the WHO South-East Asia Region, one case has been detected in Thailand, besides India.

10) Monkeypox is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.