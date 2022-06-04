As per a new CDC report, sixteen of the first 17 cases were among people who identify as men who have sex with men, and 14 were thought to be travel associated
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shared that it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
As per a new CDC report, sixteen of the first 17 cases were among people who identify as men who have sex with men, and 14 were thought to be travel associated. Additionally, all patients are in recovery or have recovered, and no cases have been fatal.
"There have also been some cases in the United States that we know are linked to known cases," Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC's Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, as per AFP report..
"We also have at least one case in the United States that does not have a travel link or know how they acquired their infection."
It is important to note that monkeypox is a rare disease that is related to but less severe than smallpox, causing a rash that spreads, fever, chills, and aches, among other symptoms.
While, generally confined to western and central Africa, there are cases that have been reported in Europe since May and the number of countries affected has grown since. Additionally, Canada released new figures Friday, counting 77 confirmed cases, almost all of them detected in Quebec province, where vaccines have been delivered.
Although its new spread may be linked to particular gay festivals in Europe, monkeypox is not thought to be a sexually transmitted disease, with the main risk factor being close skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkey pox sores. A person is contagious until all the sores have scabbed and new skin is formed.
Meanwhile, last month the CDC said it had 100 million doses of ACAM200 and 1,000 doses of JYNNEOS available, but O'Connell said Friday the figures had shifted, though she could not divulge precise numbers for strategic reasons. The CDC has also authorized two antivirals used to treat smallpox, TPOXX and Cidofovir, to be repurposed to treat monkeypox.
