In the wake of monkeypox cases witnessing a slow but steady rise in the country, a task force will be constituted to provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, according to official sources.
In the wake of monkeypox cases witnessing a slow but steady rise in the country, a task force will be constituted to provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, according to official sources. Additionally, the sources told news agency PTI, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on June 26 to review the ongoing public health preparedness and response initiatives against monkeypox cases from spreading.
"A task force on monkeypox disease will be constituted to guide government of India on expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country, availability of kits and required reagents for the same and also explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease," the official source told PTI.
This development comes on the back of India reported four cases of monkeypox so far, with the first three from Kerala and one from Delhi. The official sources further noted that the National Aids Control Organisation and Directorate General of Health Services have been asked to work on a sensitive and targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases. In addition to this, it was advised to operationalise the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease.
Notably, the meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Union Health Secretary, Additional Secretary (PMO) and other senior officials. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern with over 16,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 75 countries, with the virus reportedly taking the lives of five people so far.
Meanwhile, in India, the Union Health Ministry has undertaken a number of initiatives even before the declaration by the WHO which includes strengthening of health screening at points of entry and operationalisation of 15 laboratories under the ICMR to undertake testing for monkeypox disease. The government also issued comprehensive guidelines on the disease covering both public health as well as clinical management aspects and regular interaction with states were held virtually as well as Central multidisciplinary teams were deployed to affected states, according to PTI report.
