This development comes on the back of India reported four cases of monkeypox so far, with the first three from Kerala and one from Delhi. The official sources further noted that the National Aids Control Organisation and Directorate General of Health Services have been asked to work on a sensitive and targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases. In addition to this, it was advised to operationalise the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease.

