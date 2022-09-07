Monkeypox: Sixth case reported in Delhi, patient in stable condition

As per the preliminary study done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, three out of the five Monkeypox cases reported in Delhi has shown a history of heterosexual contact. "Cases 2, 3 and 5 shared the history of heterosexual contact within 21 days of onset of symptoms not under influence of drugs or alcohol," revealed the study. However, the rest of the two cases amongst five have no sexual contact. "Cases 1 and 4 had denied any sexual contact," the study had said.