Monkeypox: Sixth case reported in Delhi, patient in stable condition

Delhi had registered its first monkeypox case on July 24 this year, that was a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
As per the preliminary study done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, three out of the five Monkeypox cases reported in Delhi has shown a history of heterosexual contact. "Cases 2, 3 and 5 shared the history of heterosexual contact within 21 days of onset of symptoms not under influence of drugs or alcohol," revealed the study. However, the rest of the two cases amongst five have no sexual contact. "Cases 1 and 4 had denied any sexual contact," the study had said.
The central government had released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country.
International passengers had been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others. India reported its first case of monkeypox on 14 July from Kerala's Kollam district.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.
According to a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), all the first five cases had presented with "mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb". Four cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes). No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said.
Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with this viral infection.
