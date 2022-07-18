Monkeypox: Special monitoring in Dakshina Kannada district. Details here

The passenger, a native of Kannur in Kerala who arrived at the Mangaluru international airport from Dubai, is now undergoing treatment at the government medical college at Pariyaram in Kannur district
In view of the confirmation that a man from Kerala, who landed at the airport in Mangaluru on 13 July has contracted monkeypox, special monitoring is being done in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.
A ward with 10 beds is kept reserved in the government Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru for monkeypox patients as a precautionary measure in DK.
The passengers arriving from overseas are all being subjected to medical tests. District surveillance officer Dr Jagadish said no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Dakshina Kannada till now.
Screening is being carried out at the airport as a precaution. The chances of fast spreading of the disease like coronavirus is very less, he added.
Meanwhile, India reported the second confirmed Monkeypox case Kannur district today, confirmed officials from Union Health Ministry and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
As per Kerala Health minister's office, a 31-year-old male has been infected with the virus. He is undergoing treatment in Pariyaram Medical College Kannur.
"One more monkeypox confirmed in Kerala. The 31 year old man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory," said Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
The multidisciplinary central team of officials has been already deployed by the Union Health Ministry.
Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance, the minister added.
Earlier on July 14 India reported the first Monkeypox case of a UAE traveller from Kerala.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday released new guidelines for the management of the Monkey pox disease. The Ministry listed out points for the general masses to avoid the contradiction of the disease which included avoiding contact with dead or wild animals (rodents, monkeys).
