Monkeypox: Tamil Nadu amps up surveillance as Kerala confirms first viral case. Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 03:39 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu has deployed 13 check posts at its border areas with Kerala to stop the spread of the viral disease.
CHENNAI : On 12 July Kerala confirmed the first Monkeypox case in India. Following the scare, Tamil Nadu's health minister informed that the state has increased its surveillance of the viral disease. He also confirmed that no case of Monkeypox has been reported in Tamil Nadu yet.