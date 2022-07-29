Monkeypox: Tamil Nadu health minister refutes claim of 4 confirmed cases

Monkeypox: Tamil Nadu health minister refutes claim of 4 confirmed cases2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- ‘Not even a single monkeypox case in Tamil Nadu. Fake news is circulating on social media’, Ma Subramaniam said
Amid global surging cases of the viral zoonosis infection Monkeypox, Tamil Nadu State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday warned that there is ‘not a single case of Monkeypox’ in the state, as quoted by news agency ANI.
“Not even a single #monkeypox case in Tamil Nadu. Fake news is circulating on social media that 4 monkeypox cases confirmed in Nagercoil. Don't believe fake news. If we find any such case, we'll tell media to make people aware of the disease", State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told news agency ANI.
Monkeypox cases have breached the Indian boundary when three cases were confirmed in India's Kerala. One another case was later confirmed in national capital New Delhi.
Since three cases were confirmed in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu authorities have stepped up their surveillance, especially in border areas with Kerala.
Earlier in July, according to the state health minister, an impromptu check was conducted on international passengers arriving at the Chennai International Airport.
"An impromptu check-up of 2 per cent of passengers was conducted at the Chennai International Airport," Subramanian said.
Tamil Nadu has also deployed 13 check posts at its border areas with Kerala to stop the spread of the viral disease.
Ma Subramanium further stated, "We are already doing mass fever screening camps (for Covid) and we have also attached the monkeypox screening with it. If anyone is found to have any symptoms, they will be monitored."
He assured that no monkeypox cases have been detected in Tamil Nadu, and strict precautionary measures are being taken.
"The airport is under constant monitoring. There are no monkeypox cases found in Tamil Nadu as of yet," he said.
Tamil Nadu has set up 10-15 beds for monkeypox patients in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital as a precautionary step.
Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, WHO said.
Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.
