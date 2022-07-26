"As per the WHO guidelines, we directed collectors and chief district medical officers to have two isolation beds in each of the medical colleges," Das told PTI. "We need to prepare ourselves in advance and keep beds and testing facilities ready," he added. Adding that the state health department has taken measures for early detection of such cases, and the district administrations have been asked to closely monitor the situation, Das said, "we will hold a review meeting on Saturday regarding the monkeypox."

