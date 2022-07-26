Odisha government on Tuesday directed all its district administrations to enhance precautionary measures despite no monkeypox cases were detected in the state
The Odisha government on Tuesday directed all its district administrations to enhance precautionary measures despite no monkeypox cases were detected in the state. The state government has reportedly directed all district administrations to keep dedicated beds in every medical college and hospital for management of monkeypox infection, a minister said on Tuesday. This development comes in the wake of India reporting four such cases, including three in Kerala.
Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Tuesday that the state administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation and directed officials to enhance surveillance, according to news agency PTI report. Additionally, the authorities have been encouraged to monitor those who are coming from outside, especially abroad, he said.
"As per the WHO guidelines, we directed collectors and chief district medical officers to have two isolation beds in each of the medical colleges," Das told PTI. "We need to prepare ourselves in advance and keep beds and testing facilities ready," he added. Adding that the state health department has taken measures for early detection of such cases, and the district administrations have been asked to closely monitor the situation, Das said, "we will hold a review meeting on Saturday regarding the monkeypox."
Meanwhile, international travelers arriving in Delhi with monkeypox symptoms such as high fever and back pain will be sent to the LNJP Hospital from the airport, sources said here. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday, they added. The Delhi government has asked district authorities and officials concerned to adhere to the Centre's guidelines on management of the infection, which also state that referral arrangements from airport, port to identified link hospital need to be established or strengthened, news agency PTI reported.
This development comes following the first reported case of monkeypox in Delhi where a 34-year-old person from west Delhi was found infected. The patient is currently in LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover. The airport health teams currently screen patients with suspected Covid-19 symptoms and some symptoms of the two infections are similar, the sources told PTI, adding that no decision has been taken yet on increasing surveillance at the airport.
