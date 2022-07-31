Monkeypox in India: 4 cases confirmed, 1 recovered; states prepare hospital beds for patients2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Earlier on 30 July, an 8-year-old boy in Guntur reported monkeypox symptoms and was admitted to the Government General Hospital.
With four confirmed cases reported in India till now, suspected number of people are being admitted in the hospitals for treatment of monkeypox disease. State governments are allotting seats and wards in hospitals for treatment of such patients.
As per details, there were four confirmed cases, out of which India’s first monkeypox patient was discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the viral infection. The 3 confirmed cases were from Kerala, while one was from Delhi. Following this, the central government is on an alert.
Meanwhile, cases with suspicion have been reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other districts. However, no additional confirmations have been made after initial tests and observation.
Globally, over 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries, said the World Health Organization (WHO). Also, more than 80 kids across several countries have contracted monkeypox, largely through household contacts, the WHO said.
Despite there are no suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a health advisory and stated that it has kept a separate 28-bed ward ready at the Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected patients.
Earlier on 30 July, an 8-year-old boy in Guntur reported monkeypox symptoms and was admitted to the Government General Hospital.
"It is a suspected case of monkeypox. For confirmation. We have taken samples which are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for confirmation," Guntur's District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sumaiya Khan said.
GGH officials said that further action will be taken following the report. Currently, the boy is isolated and being treated in a special ward.
In another development, Tamil Nadu State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday warned that there is ‘not a single case of Monkeypox’ in the state.
“Not even a single #monkeypox case in Tamil Nadu. Fake news is circulating on social media that 4 monkeypox cases confirmed in Nagercoil. Don't believe fake news. If we find any such case, we'll tell media to make people aware of the disease", State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, India has started discussions with vaccine makers for developing a monkeypox vaccine.
“We are already engaging with the potential players," said Vinod Kumar Paul, a member of government think tank NITI Aayog and head of the national task force on Covid-19.
The NITI Aayog's member (health) further said, “As you know, we have a strong presence of our vaccine capacity, so that’s also under the government’s active consideration."
Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO.
With agency inputs.
