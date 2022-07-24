Amid the Centre holding a high-level review meeting on the rise of Monkeypox cases in India, a 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy with a travel history to Kuwait has shown symptoms of the disease on 24 July.

As per the details, the patient came from Kuwait on 6 July and developed fever on 20 July.

After developing rashes, the patient was got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on 23 July. But doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, said State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

His samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing. The patient has also been isolated citing the contagious nature of the disease.

"A 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy with a travel history to Kuwait has shown symptoms of Monkeypox. The patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. His samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing. He has been isolated," G Srinivasa Rao said.

"We have identified six people who had direct contact with this person. None of them had any symptoms. However, we isolated them," he added.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official added.

Earlier in the day, a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for Monkeypox taking the country's tally of cases to 4. Three cases of Monkeypox were earlier reported from Kerala.

Recently, the Delhi patient had attended a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh. He is recovering at a designated isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far.

Also, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel on Sunday reviewed the monkeypox situation in the country and directed the National Centre for Disease Control to carry out a detailed epidemiological investigation of the cases.

