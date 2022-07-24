Monkeypox update: 40-year-old Telangana resident shows disease symptoms2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 09:55 PM IST
The patient has a travel history of Kuwait as came from the Gulf on 6 July and developed fever on 20 July.
Amid the Centre holding a high-level review meeting on the rise of Monkeypox cases in India, a 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy with a travel history to Kuwait has shown symptoms of the disease on 24 July.