Monkeypox update: 40-year-old Telangana resident shows disease symptoms

After developing rashes, the patient was got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on 23 July. But doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, said State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

