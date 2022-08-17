Monkeypox update: Doctors warn infected people to stay away from household pets

According to the Lancet report, an Italian greyhound was tested positive for the virus in France after the dog used to sleep alongside the infected couple.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the spread of monkeypox cases in the United States, the health officials on 16 August warned infected people to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the spread of monkeypox cases in the United States, the health officials on 16 August warned infected people to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus.
The disease, which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the US, has regained attention following the medical journal Lancet published last week which reported of an Italian greyhound catching the virus in France.
The disease, which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the US, has regained attention following the medical journal Lancet published last week which reported of an Italian greyhound catching the virus in France.
According to the report, the dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal. As the couple – both men – were infected with monkeypox after having sex and wound up with lesions and other symptoms, their greyhound too later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the report, the dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal. As the couple – both men – were infected with monkeypox after having sex and wound up with lesions and other symptoms, their greyhound too later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.
The monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals, and can spread the virus to humans. However, the report claims that it is the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.
The monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals, and can spread the virus to humans. However, the report claims that it is the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.
The CDC, meanwhile, advised that pets coming in close contact with a symptomatic person should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CDC, meanwhile, advised that pets coming in close contact with a symptomatic person should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 13 August, India reported its 10th case of monkeypox after an African woman, with travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for the virus. She was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The 22-year-old woman is currently under observation in the hospital.
On 13 August, India reported its 10th case of monkeypox after an African woman, with travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for the virus. She was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The 22-year-old woman is currently under observation in the hospital.
The first case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala's Kollam district on 14 July. India has so far reported 10 monkeypox cases in the country, including the recent one which was logged in the national capital.
The first case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala's Kollam district on 14 July. India has so far reported 10 monkeypox cases in the country, including the recent one which was logged in the national capital.