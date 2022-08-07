Monkeypox update: ICMR-NIV reveals virus strain A.2 in 2 UAE-returned travellers

Mentioning the details, the study also showed that a 35-year-old male and 31-year-old male from UAE -- tested positive for Monkeypox -- had no traces of sexual contact.
The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology on 6 August analysed two monkeypox cases of travellers who had returned from the UAE.
According to the study, the two cases were infected with monkeypox virus strain A.2 which is related to the lineage of hMPXV-1A clade 3.
"The complete genome sequences obtained from skin lesions of cases 1 and 2 showed similarity of 99.91 and 99.96 per cent respectively with MPXV_USA_2022_FL001 West African clade," read the ICMR-NIV study.
"Phylogenetic analysis revealed that the two cases were infected with Monkeypox virus strain A.2 which belong to hMPXV-1A lineage of clade 3," it added.
Mentioning the details, the study also showed that a 35-year-old male and 31-year-old male from UAE -- tested positive for Monkeypox -- had no traces of sexual contact.
In the first case, the person had a history of similar lesions amongst his friends and contact with a suspected Monkeypox case.
"Case 1, a 35-year, male, resident of UAE had developed low-grade fever and myalgia on July 5 2022. On the next day, he developed multiple vesicular rashes in the oral cavity and lips followed by a single lesion on the genital organ. The lesions were umbilicated with the size 0.5 to 0.8 cm," the study explained.
While, for the second case, the study explained that the person -- from Dubai, UAE -- travelled to his hometown Kerala on July 13, 2022, and tested positive for Monkeypox.
"A 31-year male in Dubai, UAE had developed dysuria and genital swelling on July 8, 2022. On the next day, he developed fever with chills, myalgia, backache and headache," the study stated.
Following his visit, he developed multiple vesicular rashes on the genital organ and on both hands on 10 July, 2022. It later spread to the face, back, neck and forearm with cervical lymphadenopathy by July 15, 2022. "He did not have any co-morbidity and denied any sexual or physical contact with suspected or confirmed MPXV case," the study added.
Both the cases' samples from multiple sites -- lesion fluid, lesion roof and lesion base -- were collected on the ninth post-onset day of illness i.e. 13 July, 2022, and July 16, 2022, respectively. They referred to the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for emerging and re-emerging diseases, ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, India for the MPXV diagnosis.
