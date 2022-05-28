Monkeypox: Uttar Pradesh frames guidelines; doctors to monitor symptoms

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients
As per the WHO data, monkeypox cases have risen across the world taking the total number of infections to 200
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed hospitals and health officials to follow the standard operating procedures regarding the monkeypox infection. The UP government advisory said there has been no case of monkeypox in the country so far but all the hospitals have been asked to remain alert, particularly if a patient with international travel develops symptoms.
The Union government has also asked National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a close watch on the monkeypox situation and send samples of symptomatic travellers to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further investigation.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
According to WHO, Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.
As per the WHO data, monkeypox cases have risen across the world taking the total number of infections to 200 and cases have been reported across 20 countries.
"We have about 200 confirmed cases and more than 100 suspected cases, but we expect those numbers to go up. It is across more than 20 countries and in four WHO regions" Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit said.
Fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches), and an intense asthenia (lack of energy).
Lymphadenopathy is a distinctive feature of monkeypox compared to other diseases that may initially appear similar (chickenpox, measles, smallpox).
The skin eruption usually begins within 1-3 days of the appearance of fever.
The rash tends to be more concentrated on the face and extremities rather than on the trunk. It affects the face (in 95% of cases), palms of the hands, and soles of the feet (in 75% of cases). Also affected are oral mucous membranes (in 70% of cases), genitalia (30%), conjunctivae (20%), as well as cornea.
The rash evolves sequentially from macules (lesions with a flat base) to papules (slightly raised firm lesions), vesicles (lesions filled with clear fluid), pustules (lesions filled with yellowish fluid), and crusts that dry up and fall off.
The number of lesions varies from a few to several thousand.
In severe cases, lesions can coalesce until large sections of skin slough off.
Monkeypox Transmission
Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes a milder infection. The virus spreads from person to person mainly through exposure to respiratory droplets, which can enter the body through mucous membranes in the eyes, mouth, and nose.
In addition, monkeypox can also be transmitted when a person has contact with infected lesions or body fluids; indirectly, a person can catch monkeypox from contact with contaminated clothing or linens.
