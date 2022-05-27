This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The director of the infectious disease control programme issued an advisory on Thursday for all health officials to follow the standard operating procedures regarding monkeypox
Owing to the rise in the number of monkeypox cases worldwide, the Uttar Pradesh health department on Friday directed all the hospitals in Lucknow to keep an eye on patients coming with symptoms. The director of the infectious disease control programme issued an advisory on Thursday for all health officials to follow the standard operating procedures regarding monkeypox infection.
“The infectious disease control department has issued advisory and the same be followed by all hospitals for screening of patients, isolation and collection of samples," said the circular issued by office of the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow to all district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and medical colleges.
“There have been no cases of monkeypox in India till now but as the advisory has come from the state health department, we have asked all our doctors to remain alert particularly if a patient with history of international travel comes with symptoms (of monkeypox)," said Lucknow CMO Dr Manoj Agrawal.
“Our screening system is in place. We are waiting for further detailed guidelines particularly for monkeypox and the same will be followed," said Dr Agrawal.
Monkeypox has been also reported in certain non-endemic countries including the USA, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Canary Islands, Israel, and Switzerland.
Experts have pointed out that monkeypox is not very transmissible. The virus spreads only through close contact, i.e. prolonged contact - often skin-to-skin with the infected person. World Health Organisation (WHO) said the virus can be contained through quick actions.
