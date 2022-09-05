Monkeypox vaccines: India puts emergency buying on hold for now - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 06:39 AM IST
The Central government has decided to postpone making an emergency purchase of the monkeypox vaccine.
According to those with knowledge of the situation, India has chosen to delay purchasing the monkeypox vaccine on an emergency basis for the time being because the number of cases reported across the nation has not increased. Only 10 cases of the viral sickness have been reported in the nation thus far.