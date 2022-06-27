Monkeypox virus has mutated: How deadly can it be? Experts answer 3 most-asked questions2 min read . 06:33 PM IST
- The monkeypox virus causing the current outbreak has several mutations compared with versions of the virus circulating in Africa.
Even as World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided not to declare monkeypox a public health emergency, it has acknowledged there were many unknowns about the outbreak. WHO chief asserted that “deeply concerned" about the evolving threat of monkeypox. So far, over 4,100 confirmed cases have been reported from more than 50 countries.
Even as World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided not to declare monkeypox a public health emergency, it has acknowledged there were many unknowns about the outbreak. WHO chief asserted that “deeply concerned" about the evolving threat of monkeypox. So far, over 4,100 confirmed cases have been reported from more than 50 countries.
Monkeypox is a large DNA virus belonging to the orthopoxvirus family. Unlike the related smallpox virus, variola, which only affected humans, monkeypox virus is found in rodents and other animals in parts of Africa. Orthopoxviruses are stable viruses that do not mutate much.
Monkeypox is a large DNA virus belonging to the orthopoxvirus family. Unlike the related smallpox virus, variola, which only affected humans, monkeypox virus is found in rodents and other animals in parts of Africa. Orthopoxviruses are stable viruses that do not mutate much.
However, the virus causing the current outbreak has several mutations compared with versions of the virus circulating in Africa. However, we don’t know if these mutations affect clinical disease and how the virus spreads, UNSW Sydney study showed, as reported by news agency PTI.
However, the virus causing the current outbreak has several mutations compared with versions of the virus circulating in Africa. However, we don’t know if these mutations affect clinical disease and how the virus spreads, UNSW Sydney study showed, as reported by news agency PTI.
In the United States, at least two separate strains have been circulating, suggesting multiple introductions into the country.
In the United States, at least two separate strains have been circulating, suggesting multiple introductions into the country.
Experts are yet to understand whether the mutations have made it more contagious or changed the clinical pattern to be more like a sexually transmitted infection.
Experts are yet to understand whether the mutations have made it more contagious or changed the clinical pattern to be more like a sexually transmitted infection.
Monkeypox is a respiratory virus and it has never been described as a sexually transmitted infection in the past. However, the current transmission pattern is unusual. There seems to be a very short incubation period (of 24 hours) following sexual contact in some, but not all, cases.
Monkeypox is a respiratory virus and it has never been described as a sexually transmitted infection in the past. However, the current transmission pattern is unusual. There seems to be a very short incubation period (of 24 hours) following sexual contact in some, but not all, cases.
The rapid growth of the epidemic in non-endemic countries in 2022, however, has been all due to spread between humans. There may be many more cases than officially reported.
The rapid growth of the epidemic in non-endemic countries in 2022, however, has been all due to spread between humans. There may be many more cases than officially reported.
The report cited, that it is yet to be understood why the pattern has changed, whether it is sexually transmitted or simply transmitted due to intimate contact in specific and globally connected social networks, or whether the virus has become more contagious.
The report cited, that it is yet to be understood why the pattern has changed, whether it is sexually transmitted or simply transmitted due to intimate contact in specific and globally connected social networks, or whether the virus has become more contagious.
As people recover from COVID, their immune system is impaired. So people who have had COVID may be more susceptible to other infections.
As people recover from COVID, their immune system is impaired. So people who have had COVID may be more susceptible to other infections.
“We see the same with measles infection. This weakens the immune system and increases the risk of other infections for two to three years afterwards," report states.
“We see the same with measles infection. This weakens the immune system and increases the risk of other infections for two to three years afterwards," report states.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)