Monkeypox virus: India gets cautious; Health Ministry issues guidelines

Despite the fact that no instances of monkeypox virus have been discovered in India as of May 31, the Health Ministry advises that India be prepared in the event of an increase in cases in non-endemic nations.
For the first time in history, monkeypox virus disease - an ailment primarily found in Africa - is being diagnosed in Europe. While Monkeypox has been reported as endemic in several other central and western African countries such as Cameroon, Nigeria and Republic of the Congo, it has also been reported in the UK, the USA and various European countries like France, Germany and Italy.
Despite the fact that no cases of monkeypox virus have been detected in India as of May 31, the Health Ministry advises that India be prepared in light of rising reports of cases in non-endemic countries.
People of any age having history of travel to affected countries within last 21 days presenting with an unexplained acute rash and other symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, body aches and profound weakness are suspected to be suffering from monkeypox virus disease, Health Ministry said. However, the case will be confirmed only after it is “laboratory confirmed".
In such cases, people are advised to isolate themselves to prevent further transmission, provide optimal clinical care, and identify and manage contacts.
Monkeypox is normally a self-limiting condition, with symptoms lasting between two and four weeks. Severe instances are more common in youngsters and are linked to the amount of virus exposure, the patient's condition, and the type of problems. It's unclear how widespread asymptomatic infection is. Monkeypox has a case fatality rate that has traditionally fluctuated from 0-11 percent in the general population, with a greater rate among small children. The case fatality ratio has been approximately 3-6 percent in recent years.
The Health Ministry has also advised travellers to close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions. They should also avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes). Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders) must also be avoided, it says.
