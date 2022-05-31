Monkeypox virus: India gets cautious; Health Ministry issues guidelines

Monkeypox is normally a self-limiting condition, with symptoms lasting between two and four weeks. Severe instances are more common in youngsters and are linked to the amount of virus exposure, the patient's condition, and the type of problems. It's unclear how widespread asymptomatic infection is. Monkeypox has a case fatality rate that has traditionally fluctuated from 0-11 percent in the general population, with a greater rate among small children. The case fatality ratio has been approximately 3-6 percent in recent years.

