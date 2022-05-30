Monkeypox virus: UK issues fresh guidelines amid fear of community transmission

People sick with monkeypox virus can isolate themselves at home if they are well enough, while taking precautions to avoid close contact with others, the UK's health security agency (UKHSA) stated on May 30, as part of new recommendations aimed at reducing the country's viral illness epidemic. In May, more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox virus were recorded. Monkeypox virus disease is a typically mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin blisters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}