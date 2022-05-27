Monkeypox: West Bengal takes precautionary measures as cases rise globally

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The West Bengal government has asked hospitals in the state to set up separate facilities to accommodate patients coming from abroad with symptoms of Monkeypox.
KOLKATA :As Monkeypox cases continue to rise in endemic countries of US and Europe, the Indian government has started taking precautionary measures, especially for people with a travel history to countries that have reported Monkeypox cases.
Earlier Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) health expert had pointed out certain symptoms and advised that people with a travel history and experiencing symptoms like high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, should get tested as soon as possible.
At this time, the West Bengal government has also amped up its precautionary measures to control monkeypox virus.
It has asked hospitals in the state to set up separate facilities to accommodate patients coming from abroad with symptoms of Monkeypox.
In an advisory, the Health Department asked hospitals to keep isolation beds ready and directed them to collect samples from suspected patients and send those to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology.
"Although monkeypox has not been reported in India, but with new cases being detected from various countries, chances of this disease occurring in India cannot be ruled out," the advisory said.
The note was sent to all district administrations, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the superintendents of all medical colleges.
Indian Council of Medical Research director-general Samiran Panda said, "At the moment, there is no evidence of monkeypox virus in the body of anyone in India, but we must maintain caution.