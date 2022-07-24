Monkeypox: WHO's regional director says rapid spread a matter of great concern

Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the Region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.
The first Indian elected as Regional Director of World Health Organization South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, has expressed concern over the rapid spreading of monkeypox outbreak.
Monkeypox has been spreading rapidly and to many countries that have not seen it before, which is a matter of great concern, Dr Singh said in a statement.
She further added, "However, with cases concentrated among men who have sex with men, it is possible to curtail further spread of the disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population."
"Importantly, our focused efforts and measures should be sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination," Regional Director said.
"Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the Region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox," Dr Singh further said.
Engaging and protecting the affected communities, intensifying surveillance and public health measures, strengthening clinical management and infection prevention and control in hospitals and clinics and accelerating research into the use of vaccines, therapeutics and other tools, are among the key measures that need to be scaled-up, the Regional Director said.
Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets. In the current outbreak countries and amongst the reported Monkeypox cases, transmission appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact.
Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, and clothing, that have infectious skin particles.
