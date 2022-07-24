Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Monkeypox: WHO's regional director says rapid spread a matter of great concern

Monkeypox: WHO's regional director says rapid spread a matter of great concern

Monkeypox case reported in Delhi on July 24
2 min read . 11:47 AM ISTLivemint

Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the Region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

The first Indian elected as Regional Director of World Health Organization South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, has expressed concern over the rapid spreading of monkeypox outbreak.

Monkeypox has been spreading rapidly and to many countries that have not seen it before, which is a matter of great concern, Dr Singh said in a statement.

She further added, "However, with cases concentrated among men who have sex with men, it is possible to curtail further spread of the disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population."

"Importantly, our focused efforts and measures should be sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination," Regional Director said.

"Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the Region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox," Dr Singh further said.

On 23 July, WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared, "I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

The WHO on Sunday also called on countries in South - East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox.

More than 16,000 cases of Monkeypox has been reported from 75 countries which includes four cases from India, and one from Thailand.

The latest case in India was reported in the national capital which saw its first Monkeypox case. The 31-year-old patient was admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College, Health Ministry confirmed.

Since the start of the outbreak, WHO has been supporting countries to assess risk, and initiating public health measures, while also building and facilitating testing capacities in the Region.

Engaging and protecting the affected communities, intensifying surveillance and public health measures, strengthening clinical management and infection prevention and control in hospitals and clinics and accelerating research into the use of vaccines, therapeutics and other tools, are among the key measures that need to be scaled-up, the Regional Director said.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets. In the current outbreak countries and amongst the reported Monkeypox cases, transmission appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact.

Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, and clothing, that have infectious skin particles. 

(With inputs from ANI)

