Monoclonal antibody treatment combo effective against mild-moderate covid: Study

At Day 14, 1.3% of the treated group was in the hospital, compared with 3.3% of those who had not been treated. At Day 21, only 1.3% treated was hospitalized, compared with 4.2% of those who had not been treated. At the end of 28 days, 1.6% of those treated was hospitalized, versus 4.8% of those who had not been treated. This translated to 60–70% relative reduction in hospitalization among treated patients. Of those who were subsequently hospitalized, the rates of ICU admission and mortality were low.