IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Telangana, orange alert for these states. See full forecast here

Commuters walk along a path holding an umbrella amid the monsoon rains
03:16 PM IST

  • Further the weather department stated that very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Gujarat Region, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh today

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red alert for Telangana state for the next two days- 23-25 July. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days and state capital Hyderabad reported losses from shopkeepers and inconvenience due to water logging for the residents. 

Further the weather department stated that very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Gujarat Region, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Saurashtra and Kutch and West Madhya Pradesh on 23 and 24 July and decrease thereafter.

See the IMD update on Twitter here

IMD rainfall predictions

The western state of Rajasthan reported heavy rainfall with Kota's Ladpura area recording the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday at 130 mm. The weather agency has forecast more rain in the state in the coming days.

Very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 23 July, 2022. Heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 24 and 25 July, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim 23 and 27 July. Gangetic West Bengal on 24 July, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 23 and 24 July and over Bihar on 27 July.

Moderate rainfall with heavy falls predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall predicted along with thunderstorm, lightning over Jammu and Kashmir on 23rd & 24th; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 23-27 July. Fairly widespread rainfall predicted over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on 26 July, Uttar Pradesh on 27 July, West Rajasthan during 24-26 July, and over East Rajasthan during 24-27 July. 

Very heavy rainfall also very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 23 July and over West Madhya Pradesh on 23 and 24 July.

Further the IMD predicted heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 24 and 25 July and over West Madhya Pradesh 25 and 26 July

