Monsoon arrives in Kerala and Northeast two days earlier than usual, says IMD
Monsoon 2024: Kerala and Northeast received an early onset of monsoon on Thursday, raising hopes for a faster respite from scorching summer.
The southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, two days earlier than usual due to favourable conditions, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The early onset of the monsoon can also be attributed to the effect of cyclone Remal, which pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal.