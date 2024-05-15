Monsoon 2024 likely to set over Kerala on THIS date: IMD
This year, anticyclonic conditions and the El Nino effect combined to create intense heatwave conditions and Monsoon 2024 will bring major relief from the tough weather
The onset of Monsoon 2024 in Kerala is going to bring major respite for people as most of India suffers from scorching heat conditions. This year, anticyclonic conditions and the El Nino effect combined to create intense heatwave conditions in several parts of eastern and southern India, and people are waiting for Monsoon 2024 to get some relief from the tough weather.