Monsoon 2024 likely to set over Kerala on THIS date: IMD
BackBack

Monsoon 2024 likely to set over Kerala on THIS date: IMD

Written By Devesh Kumar

This year, anticyclonic conditions and the El Nino effect combined to create intense heatwave conditions and Monsoon 2024 will bring major relief from the tough weather

Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on 1st June with a standard deviation of about 7 days. (Agencies)Premium
Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on 1st June with a standard deviation of about 7 days. (Agencies)

The onset of Monsoon 2024 in Kerala is going to bring major respite for people as most of India suffers from scorching heat conditions. This year, anticyclonic conditions and the El Nino effect combined to create intense heatwave conditions in several parts of eastern and southern India, and people are waiting for Monsoon 2024 to get some relief from the tough weather. 

"Advance of the southwest monsoon over Indian main land is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas," the Indian Meteorological Department said in a release on Saturday. 

Official date of Monsoon 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) release informed that this year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31. The weather department works with a statistical model error of ± 4 days, which means Monsoon 2024 can start either four days before or four days after May 31. 

The weather department uses various indicators to predict the onset of Monsoon in India, which include minimum temperatures over north-west India, pre-monsoon rainfall peak over the south Peninsula, outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) over the south China sea, lower tropospheric zonal wind over equatorial southeast Indian Ocean, outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) over Southwest Pacific Ocean upper tropospheric zonal wind over equatorial northeast Indian Ocean. 

Heatwaves and climate change

2024 is the third year when the intense heatwave conditions during the beginning of summer can be attributed to the impacts of climate change. The exposure to heatwaves lasted 10 to 20 days at a stretch in some places, instead of 4 to 8 days which is normal, a The Indian Express report said. Many regions in the eastern India recorded highest number of heatwave days in history. 

 

 

 

Published: 15 May 2024, 08:55 PM IST
